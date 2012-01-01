With custody of son granted Madonna heads for Indian hols

2 JANUARY 2008

The Material Girl has whisked her family off on an exclusive New Year's holiday, to celebrate a social worker's decision to award her and husband Guy Ritchie full custody of adopted child David Banda.



Following a glittering report in which the singer is described as "a perfect mum for David... a confident and able parent," Madonna is expected to be officially given permanent custody of the two-year-old African in April.



Along with her husband and children Lourdes, 11, seven-year-old Rocco and two-year-old David, the singer flew to India by private jet on New Year's Eve to celebrate the news. There the whole family is staying in the same luxury palace where Elizabeth Hurley wed husband Arun Nayar last year.



"Madonna organised the trip after hearing of the glowing report," said a source. "The hotel will cater for her every whim."



The 49-year-old singer adopted Malawi-born David from an orphanage in the African country in 2006. And, according to reports, she's now looking to follow in Angelina Jolie's footsteps by adopting another child from Cambodia to add to her growing brood.