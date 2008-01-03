Having spent a busy 2007 on tour the musician headed Down Under to enjoy a break with his family in sunny Sydney over the New Year period
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Among its best-known landmarks is Harbour Bridge - know to locals as The Coathanger
From their vantage point aboard a luxury yacht in the harbour, Sting and his family will enjoy a great view of Sydney's famous skyline
And when night falls there's plenty to do in the city. From pubs and jazz bars to nightclubs and live gigs, there's something for everyone in cosmopolitan Sydney
3 JANUARY 2008
As far as years go, Sting's 2007 was pretty impressive. His reunion tour with The Police was the highest earning gig in North America this year, so it wasn't surprising the singer decided he deserved an end of year treat to help him unwind. The hard-working musician is currently enjoying a luxury holiday aboard a private yacht moored off the coast of Sydney with wife Trudie Styler and their four children.
It's easy to see why the Newcastle-born singer has chosen Australia's oldest city for the family's New Year break. From the culture embodied by its famous Opera House to the buzzing nightlife of Kings Cross, there is something for everyone in sun-drenched Sydney.
From their yacht, the family will be able to enjoy the breathtaking views surrounding the so-called 'Harbour City' and there are plenty of outdoor sports opportunities, including Australia's most famous - surfing - on hand at nearby beaches. An equally exciting aquatic experience is diving at the famous Gordons Bay Underwater Nature Trail.
And of course no trip to Sydney would be complete without experiencing its twin-landmarks - the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The stunning Opera House is a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the world's most recognised buildings, while the Bridge - nicknamed The Coathanger by Sydneysiders - has its own claim to fame as the widest long-span bridge in existence.