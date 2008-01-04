The 23-year-old Pop Idol star proposed to his girlfriend of five years on New Year's Eve
And was immediately accepted by 32-year-old dancer Suzanne
Pop Idol's Gareth Gates had something more than the start of 2008 to celebrate on New Year's Day. The romantic star had just proposed to his beautiful dancer girlfriend Suzanne Mole, who accepted immediately.
"We are both extremely happy and look forward to our wedding and life together," said the delighted 23-year-old.
Gareth, who shot to fame after finishing runner-up on the hit TV talent contest in 2002, has been dating his 32-year-old love for five years.
"I want lots of kids and a big house," said the star, who relaunched his pop career last year after a three-year break from the limelight with album Pictures Of The Other Side. "I want to have a family like the Von Trapps in The Sound Of Music!"