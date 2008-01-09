Convict-turned-author shows Madonna and Guy around Mumbai

9 JANUARY 2008

Following their week in Rajasthan where they went horse-riding and kite-flying Madonna and Guy Ritchie continued their Indian family holiday by jetting into Mumbai on Tuesday. The Material Girl and her director husband were joined by an unconventional tour guide, Australian convict-turned-author Gregory Roberts.



He showed them round Ambedkar Nagar slum which features in his best-seller Shantaram, a tale based on his own extraordinary life currently being adapted into a film starring Johnny Depp. In the empoverished district residents showered Madonna with rose petals as she spent time talking with several families.



Gregory, who made the Mumbai slum his home in the early Eighties after escaping prison Down Under, where he finally returned to serve out his sentence, also joined the famous pair for a meal at a budget roadside eatery. The group feasted on misal pav – a local delicacy of bread and spicy white peas. To get a feel for the city Madonna also stopped by the well-known Chor Bazaar flea market, although she wasn't tempted by any of the goodies on offer.