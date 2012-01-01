Britney tops the charts as new relationship is confirmed

11 JANUARY 2008

There was good news for troubled pop princess Britney Spears as it emerged she's still cutting the mustard with music fans. Her single Piece Of Me is set to enter the UK charts in the number two slot on Monday, after selling like hot cakes through digital downloads.



The track, in which Britney hits out at her critics, has already become a top 40 hit in the US after music bible Rolling Stone described it as a "must-hear song".



In a further accolade the magazine plans to feature the superstar on the cover of next month's edition – a feat she last achieved when she was 17.



Both accolades will come as welcome news for Britney, who is currently embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-husband and was back in the headlines this week for her relationship with British photographer Adnan Ghalib.



The news agency which employs the 35-year-old paparazzo has confirmed the couple are dating. "The pair are enjoying a healthy, normal relationship," it said in a statement. And Britney and Adnan have certainly been inseparable in recent weeks, even jetting to Mexico on Wednesday for a short break together.



In their foray south of the US border Britney and her companion - who separated from his wife a year ago - checked into the Rosarito Beach Hotel. By Thursday, however, the couple were back in LA, having dinner at her favourite Greek taverna.