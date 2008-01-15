Comeback kings Take That score four Brit Award nominations

Take That are up for four gongs, including best single for Shine and best album for Beautiful World - both of which topped the UK charts last year
The nominations for the February 20 awards ceremony, for which which Kylie Minogue, Rihanna and Alicia Keys are also shortlisted, were announced this week at a London ceremony attended by a glam Kelly Osbourne
Though they were meant to be taking three months off to relax after their sell-out UK tour, reunited boy band Take That have one more special engagement in store. The group's presence will be required in London on February 20 for this year's Brit Awards, after the quartet was shortlisted for an impressive four trophies.
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen have been nominated in the British group, live act, British single and album award categories, which fete both UK and international artists. They rank alongside HELLO! covergirl Leona Lewis and Lebanese singer Mika, who also both received four nominations each.
Other names in the running for success at the bash are Umbrella singer Rihanna – in the international female solo artist category – R&B diva Alicia Keys and pop princess Kylie Minogue, who will take to the stage to sing at the ceremony.
The Aussie chanteuse tops the bill with Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, who will do a turn after collecting a gong recognising his outstanding contribution to music. Grace Kelly singer Mika is also expected to take to the stage for a circus-themed performance of hits.