Pop star George to tell all in no-holds-barred autobiography

17 JANUARY 2008

From his ordinary beginnings as the son of a Greek Cypriot immigrant to his reign as an 85 million record-selling pop icon - and all the bits in between – George Michael has an amazing story to tell. And the 44-year-old singer is set to do just that, after signing a multi-million pound deal to pen his autobiography.



In the work - which is already being hailed as "one of the hottest remaining untold celebrity memoirs" - the pop star will touch on both his personal and professional life. And publishers have revealed that George – real name Georgios Kyriacos – will not be using a ghost writer, but will write the book by himself.



"George has promised… a no-holds-barred biography, and it's certain to be just that," says his manager of the deal, which publishers say is "one of the biggest ever concluded in UK publishing".



The as yet untitled tome is due to hit shelves in autumn next year.