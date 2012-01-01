Amy rushes to support jailed Blake ahead of court date

18 JANUARY 2008

With her mother-in-law voicing concerns over a possible rift in their marriage, Amy Winehouse moved swiftly to steer her stormy relationship with husband Blake Fielder-Civil into calmer waters.



The troubled jazz songstress made an emergency dash to see Blake in Pentonville prison, where the music video assistant is on remand awaiting trial on charges relating to perverting the course of justice.



Her 25-year-old husband, who appears in court on Friday, is said to have been put out by her decision to fly to the Caribbean over Christmas for some R&R with ex-boyfriend George Roberts, while he remained in custody.



The singer's father has revealed Amy's in-laws are worried about the effect of rows like that on the couple's partnership. "I think (Blake's mum) Georgette wants them to divorce," he declared. "(Blake's) said things like: 'I want a divorce.' From Amy's point of view, she would stick by him no matter what."