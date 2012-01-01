Amy rushes to support jailed Blake ahead of court date

Amy returns home after a trip to see her detained husband Blake ahead of his court appearance. The troubled singer wants to smooth tensions in the marriage reportedly caused by her decision to holiday with a male friend in the Caribbean over Christmas
18 JANUARY 2008
With her mother-in-law voicing concerns over a possible rift in their marriage, Amy Winehouse moved swiftly to steer her stormy relationship with husband Blake Fielder-Civil into calmer waters.
The troubled jazz songstress made an emergency dash to see Blake in Pentonville prison, where the music video assistant is on remand awaiting trial on charges relating to perverting the course of justice.
Her 25-year-old husband, who appears in court on Friday, is said to have been put out by her decision to fly to the Caribbean over Christmas for some R&R with ex-boyfriend George Roberts, while he remained in custody.
The singer's father has revealed Amy's in-laws are worried about the effect of rows like that on the couple's partnership. "I think (Blake's mum) Georgette wants them to divorce," he declared. "(Blake's) said things like: 'I want a divorce.' From Amy's point of view, she would stick by him no matter what."