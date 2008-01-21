J Lo enjoys baby shower as Naomi and Marcia revel in motherhood

21 JANUARY 2008

All eyes were on glowing mum-to-be Jennifer Lopez this weekend as the expectant singer attended a baby shower in her honour on the rooftop of a luxury New York hotel.



Arriving arm-in-arm with husband Marc Anthony, J Lo - who's reportedly expecting twins - looked stunning in a tailored coat teamed with towering heels. Also in attendance at the glitzy pink and blue-themed bash was designer Roberto Cavalli, who gave the expectant couple a pink leopard-print cot.



It seems the famously hard-working star is planning on taking it easy once her bundle of joy arrives. When asked how long she's planning to take off work, she replied: "I don't know. And I like that!".



While Jennifer is eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child, other A listers are already settling into the role of motherhood. British actress Naomi Watts was also in New York over the weekend, where she wrapped up warm for a leisurely stroll around Manhattan with her actor boyfriend Liev Schreiber and their six-month-old son Alexander. The stunning starlet recently revealed she plans to do fewer films and concentrate her energies on her family. "I wanted to be a mother for so long," she says. "It was a really big deal for me."



Over in sunny California Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross, 45, hit the park with her 11-month-old twins. The current writers' strike means the flame-haired star has been able to spend lots of time with her financial advisor husband Tom, and baby daughters Eden and Savannah.



And the actress has enjoyed every moment. "I really wanted to get married and have my babies," she says. "And I have that now. I've never been happier in my whole life."