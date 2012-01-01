Birmingham-born photographer Adnan Ghalib says Britney misses her children constantly and spends hours looking at pictures of them. "We are talking about someone who had one of the most dynamic careers, and gave it up for her kids," he emphasises Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Britney's snapper beau tells of the singer's deep love for her kids

24 JANUARY 2008

As troubled singer Britney Spears headed to court this week for the latest hearing concerning visiting rights to her two children, Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James, the star's on-off boyfriend Adnan Ghalib has spoken out about how much she misses them.



In a US TV interview the 35-year-old photographer revealed Britney spends hours looking at photographs of the tots. "She is no different from any other mum," he says. "The love she has for her kids outweighs anything else."



There was some good news for the singer this week after her legal team confirmed they will continue to fight her custody battle despite requesting to be excused from the case earlier this month. The law firm made the announcement following a court hearing on Wednesday during which a judge upheld the decision to refuse Britney visitation rights to the boys.