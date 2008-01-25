Spice Girls treat their families to Japanese lunch in Manchester

"Manchester rules!" an enthusiastic Emma Bunton told a sell-out audience at the MEN arena. And she and her bandmates certainly seem to be enjoying the northern city, making the most of its shops, restaurants and bars during their temporary residence there. And yesterday was no exception. The quintet - who have seven children between them - took time out from their hectic schedules to treat their families to lunch in an upmarket Japanese eaterie.



Posh, glam as ever in an all-black ensemble complete with hallmark shades, stepped out with youngest sons Romeo, five, and two-year-old Cruz. And Baby Spice Emma Bunton wasn't far behind, with her boyfriend Jade and their baby son Beau. Mel B, who says "northern audiences are the best", followed hand in hand with new husband Stephen whom she married in secret last June.



Meanwhile, it's not just fans in Manchester who've been showing their appreciation for the comeback queens. Hollywood bachelor George Clooney has been speaking enthusiastically about Geri Halliwell. "She was always my favourite Spice Girl," admits the Oceans Eleven hunk. "I loved her feisty approach and the fact she wasn’t afraid to have an opinion."



And now, undeterred by the fact that hunky George is currently dating Sarah Larson, the other Spices are trying to match-make the pair. "He should invite her out for dinner. Definitely," said Posh. Mel B agrees, urging: "She's single, take her out!".



"It's very flattering knowing I'm George Clooney's favourite Spice Girl," admitted Geri.