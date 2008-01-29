The award-winning singer dropped by the French jewellers Van Cleef And Arpels wearing the diamond-encrusted ring the company made exclusively for her to mark the release of her album Butterfly
Photo: © Rex
A glass of chilled champagne at hand, Mariah got the full star treatment merited by a supportive customer as she browsed the goodies on offer at the upmarket jewellers' Beverly Hills outlet on Rodeo Drive
Photo: © Rex
29 JANUARY 2008
Mariah Carey is such a big fan of upmarket jewellery label Van Cleef And Arpels the company designed a gem-studded butterfly ring especially for her. And the exquisite result was on display as the singer dropped by the jewellers Rodeo Drive outlet in Beverly Hills.
With her new studio album, That Chick, wrapped and ready for its April release and filming finished on big screen drama Tennessee, Mariah had clearly decided she deserved a treat a two.
The 37-year-old - chic in a black pencil skirt and shirt outfit accessorised with sunglasses and a wide, obi-style belt - has long been a fan of the firm, which designed the tiara worn by Grace Kelly when she became a princess of Monaco in 1956.
And it wasn't only herself the star was indulging. After leaving Van Cleef And Arpels, Mariah hot-footed it over to Gucci where she picked up a new coat and dog lead for her beloved Jack Russell terrier Jackson P Muttley.