Britney's family rallies round as Kylie offers words of wisdom

30 JANUARY 2008

It seems relations between troubled pop star Britney Spears and her mum Lynne may be on the mend. After an argument this week with her manager left her sobbing on the kerb, the pop princess turned to her mother for a shoulder to cry on.



The pair haven't been on speaking terms since Britney accused her mum of siding with ex-husband Kevin Federline in the custody battle over their sons Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James. Lynne, who is clearly keen to build bridges with her beleaguered daughter, says: "I just want to give her a hug. I'm very worried," as she jetted into LA to be with her on Monday.



Mrs Spears was joined at Britney's LA home by the singer's cousin and former assistant Alli Simms, and her dad Jamie. There they had what a source called a "family bonding session over a lot of things". It's thought the aim is to persuade the Gimme More star to seek help for her problems.



Britney's disagreement with her manager reportedly revolves around her involvement with British snapper beau Adnan Ghalib, with whom the manager apparently doesn't see eye-to-eye.



Meanwhile someone who fully understands the ups and downs of fame - showbiz pro Kylie Minogue - has offered some advice to the troubled 26-year-old. "I wish someone would write a manual about fame because it’s not easy…" revealed the Aussie star, who's been in the public eye for over 20 years.



"I can remember having a mini-meltdown myself," she continued. "And unless you’ve got good people around to support you, you’ve got a problem… Whatever help she needs, she should reach out and get it."