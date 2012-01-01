Britney hospitalised for evaluation under 'emergency hold'

31 JANUARY 2008

Troubled Britney Spears is undergoing psychiatric evaluation after being hospitalised just after 1am on Thursday morning.



The 26-year-old was driven from her LA home to the UCLA medical centre in a Fire Department paramedic ambulance after apparently being spotted driving erratically around the neighbourhood. The ambulance was escorted by a police presence.



Under an emergency measure known as a 5150, she can be held at the facility for 72 hours. The move can be instigated by police or a mental health professional if a person is considered to be a danger to themselves or to others.



Sam Lufti, a key member of her current team, told US magazine People the singer's hospitalisation was voluntary, however. "She went willingly. It was like something in her heart was telling her she should go. She knew something was wrong."



Mr Lufti and Britney's mother Lynne, as well as the singer's cousin and former assistant Alli Sims, were at the singer's mansion when emergency services arrived.