Mum Lynne plans operation to 'get help' for her daughter

The singer's family is understood to want to take Britney back to Louisiana so she can take advantage of the Spears' support system in the Southern US state. The singer is currently being held in an LA clinic on the advice of her psychiatrist
Her mother Lynne, seen arriving at Britney's LA home with a friend, has stepped in to help after a six-month rift with the troubled star
1 FEBRUARY 2008
Lynne Spears, who flew from Louisiana to California earlier this week, is said to be planning to take her daughter back to the family's southern US home.
"Brit has an amazing support system in Louisiana, said the singer's lawyer. "Lynne's first priority and concern right now is with her daughter and helping her through this very tough situation that she is in."
As her troubled daughter was taken to the psychiatric unit of the UCLA medical centre by ambulance, Lynne followed in a car with Britney's current boyfriend, British photographer Adnan Ghalib.
One of the officers in the motorcade of police cars and helicopters accompanying the 26-year-old said Britney was being taken to "get help".
The singer is being cared for under a mental health order used for patients believed to be a danger to themselves. The order allows for the subject to be held for up to 72-hours on the advice of a psychiatrist.