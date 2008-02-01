Mum Lynne plans operation to 'get help' for her daughter

The singer's family is understood to want to take Britney back to Louisiana so she can take advantage of the Spears' support system in the Southern US state. The singer is currently being held in an LA clinic on the advice of her psychiatrist

Her mother Lynne, seen arriving at Britney's LA home with a friend, has stepped in to help after a six-month rift with the troubled star

