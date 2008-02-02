Sugababes to bring a sweet touch to summer festival season

2 FEBRUARY 2008

Festival-goers are in for a treat with the news that top girl band Sugababes are to play at the Isle of Wight while Glastonbury is sharpening its image with US rapper Jay-Z being named as the headline event.



With a line up including Feeder, Kaiser Chiefs and The Police, confirmation that the sizzling 'Babes - Keisha, Heidi and Amelle – will be rocking the 5,000 Big Top tent means the June event is sure to be a summer sizzler. Tickets have already sold out.



There'll be a complete clash of musical cultures at Glastonbury, meanwhile. Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond will be following in the footsteps of Dame Shirley Bassey and performing at the "veterans" tent.



Topping the bill, however, will be American Gangster rapper Jay-Z. The announcement marks a change in the legendary festival's style.



"He will appeal to the young people and under-25s for sure," said organiser Michael Eavis. "It's not like the traditional one we do, like Radiohead, Coldplay and Muse and Oasis."



Tickets go on sale in April.