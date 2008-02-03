Victoria says farewell to music to devote herself to fashion

3 FEBRUARY 2008

She's always been well known for her love of clothes. Now Victoria Beckham has revealed she is to leave the music world for good to carve out a career in fashion.



Mum-of-three Posh Spice has already created jeans, handbags and a hugely popular range of sunglasses under her DVB label. She's also been a highly sought-after model for several magazines and top labels, including fronting top British designer Marc Jacob's latest campaign.



So famous is Victoria's love of fashion that she even appeared on the hit TV show Ugly Betty. The Spice Girl revelled in her scene-stealing role as bridesmaid to villainous magazine editor Wilhelmina.



"I've been thinking about this for a long time. I'm not in the music industry any more. I'm in the fashion industry," she told the News Of The World newspaper.



"I'm putting together a team of people now so it will be my main project when I finish this tour."



An astute businesswoman, the 33-year-old singer is predicted to earn £15 million in the next year.