Parents deeply concerned for Britney's 'safety and vulnerability'

7 FEBRUARY 2008

Troubled singer Britney Spears has been released from hospital in LA after a court representative ruled there was "no just cause" for her to be held any longer.



Despite the reservations of her doctors, the 26-year-old, who has been undergoing psychiatric evaluation since last Thursday, left the hospital on Wednesday. And the surprise move has been greeted with concern by her parents Lynne and Jamie Spears.



"As parents of an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis, we were extremely disappointed this morning to learn that over the recommendation of her treating psychiatrist, our daughter Britney was released from the hospital that could best care for her and keep her safe," the couple said in a joint statement. "We are deeply concerned about our daughter's safety and vulnerability and we believe her life is presently at risk."



After her release the Gimme More star, who was initially hospitalised under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, was reunited with her British snapper boyfriend Adnan Ghalib. The pair reportedly drove to a Beverly Hills hotel in the singer's Mercedes and later visited the offices of her lawyer.



Britney's latest move comes in the wake of concerns raised by her mum over the intentions of a member of the star's entourage. Worried Lynne had a restraining order issued against the singer's manager, Sam Lutfi, in an LA court earlier in the week, claiming he had drugged her daughter, cut off phone lines, and taken over her life, home and finances.