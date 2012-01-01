Amy's Grammy performance off as US visa request is denied

8 FEBRUARY 2008

Though she's hotly tipped for success at this weekend's Grammy awards in the US, jazz sensation Amy Winehouse will not be at the LA ceremony to pick up any trophies or perform. The musician is unable to enter the States after having her visa application rejected by the country's embassy in London.



A representative for the singer, who is currently undergoing treatment for substance addiction, said Amy is "disappointed", but has "accepted the ruling and will be concentrating on her recovery".



She's up for six trophies at the prestigious music awards, including the top prizes of record, album and song of the year. The 25-year-old is now expected to perform via live satellite link up during the Sunday bash instead.



Amy's spokespeople and both the US Embassy in London and the State Department in Washington have declined to comment on why her application has been turned down.