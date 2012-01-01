Decision over Amy's visa for the United States is overturned

9 FEBRUARY 2008

US officials have had a change of heart and given chanteuse Amy Winehouse permission to enter America and perform at this weekend's prestigious Grammy Awards.



Unfortunately, Amy's agents say the Back To Black singer will be unable to attend because of "logistics… and timing complications".



The star-studded audience will still be treated to a live performance from the singing sensation, however. A satellite link will beam Amy from London to Los Angeles. It will also allow the 23-year-old to make live acceptance speeches if she wins any of the six awards for which she has been nominated.



Amy – whose nominations include the coveted album, record and song of the year categories – is delighted to be taking part.



"I'm raring to go and really excited to be performing at my first Grammy Awards," the 24-year-old revealed in a statement.



Considered the most respected award event in the music industry, this year's Grammy ceremony will also include performances from Kanye West – who leads the field with eight nods – Beyonce, who will sing a duet with Tina Turner, and the "Queen Of Soul" Aretha Franklin.