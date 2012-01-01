Dance teacher Britney and mum Lynne bond on LA retail excursion

13 FEBRUARY 2008

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne haven't enjoyed the easiest of relationships recently, but the pair seemed to have patched up their differences as they enjoyed a mother-daughter shopping trip on Tuesday. The pop singer apparently asked her mum's fashion advice as she picked up some jeans, T-shirts and a blue dress at the Miss Sixty store in Los Angeles.



And they clearly have similar sartorial tastes, heading out in near-matching outfits of white tops, jeans and shades. After they'd hit the stores Lynne accompanied her daughter to the Hollywood dance studio where a day earlier she had given an impromptu dance lesson to a group of five-year-olds.



The 26-year-old no doubt made the children's day as she taught them dance routines to Madonna's Material Girl and True Blue. Robert Baker, co-owner of the Millennium Dance studios, told reporters he was impressed by the upbeat star's interaction with the youngsters. "She comes in, she winds them up, and then tells them, 'I guess I have to introduce myself to you guys!'," he revealed. "She worked out this great little routine for them, they were dancing all over the place, she had them dancing in a circle like a choo-choo train. The kids loved it."



He added that Britney is thinking of making the class a regular gig. "She loves to interact with the kids, and she feels that it's important to give back to the dance community," he said.