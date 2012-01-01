Show goes on for sexy Cheryl as she ponders future of marriage

Showbiz trouper Cheryl Cole plans to put on a dazzling performance at next Wednesday's Brit Awards where her Girls Aloud pop outfit are up for the Best British Group. In recent days the wife of England football player Ashley Cole has been doing her best to hide her heartache over their marriage difficulties.



Just after learning of his alleged infidelity the 24-year-old beauty donned a corset and suspenders to appear in the band's raunchy new video. Along with her equally sexy colleagues, Cheryl vamped it up for the filming of Can't Speak French.



She then jetted out to Thailand on a break with two of the girls, Nicola Roberts, 22, and 26-year-old Kimberley Walsh. The tropical holiday is a chance to "get her strength back" and decide what to do about her relationship.



Pals claim the singer is inclined to take back her man, but plans to make him wait a little longer. "Ashley is still her husband and they love each... but she needs to be sure this won't happen again," said one.



For now, though, Cheryl's thoughts are focused on next week's all-important music biz event. "They've waited five years to be nominated for a Brit," a source told one newspaper. "The girls won't go without Cheryl and she doesn't want to let them down. She's going to make sure she looks fantastic."