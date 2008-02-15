Keith makes romantic Valentine dedication to expectant Nicole

Although he and Nicole Kidman are not known for overt displays of affection, now his wife of nearly two years is expecting their first child Keith Urban seems happy to wear his heart on his sleeve. Swept up in the romance of February 14 the country singer dedicated a rendition of his hit Got It Right This Time to the pregnant actress – who is currently in Oz - during a concert in New York on Wednesday night.



Using different time-zones as an excuse, he got in an early Valentine's message to his loved one. "It's Valentine's Day here tomorrow," he told the crowd. "But it's already Valentine's Day in Australia."



Life couldn't be better for the 40-year-old country singer, who's looking forward to welcoming the new arrival in the summer. He also celebrated a Grammy win last weekend when his song Stupid Boy was named best male country vocal performance.