The Quebec-born songbird, who was given a traditional beaded Zulu headdress and necklace as mementos of her experience, visited mothers and children at a Soweto food aid centre that she supports
Photo: © Reuters
After helping to dish out food to the youngsters, the singer - on the continent to kick off the first leg of her world tour - promised to sponsor three parties for the community this year
Photo: © Reuters
18 FEBRUARY 2008
It was clearly a moving experience for Celine Dion as she visited mothers and children at a Soweto food aid centre she supports in South Africa this week. The singer was so bowled over by the youngsters, who burst into song as she arrived, that she promised to sponsor three parties for them this year.
"Instead of just thinking about food and medication, I want the children to look forward to a party, fun and lots of delicious food with memories that stay longer," said the Quebec-born star, who was in South Africa with husband Rene Angelil and their seven-year-old son Rene Charles to kick off the first leg of her world tour.
The emotional singer, who was given a traditional beaded Zulu headdress and necklace as mementos of her visit, said it had been a truly eye-opening experience.
"Thanks for giving my life balance," she said to the crowd assembled at the centre. "I take my son around the world so that he can understand the privileges he has."