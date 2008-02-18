Emotional Celine pledges to bring party fun to South African kids

It was clearly a moving experience for Celine Dion as she visited mothers and children at a Soweto food aid centre she supports in South Africa this week. The singer was so bowled over by the youngsters, who burst into song as she arrived, that she promised to sponsor three parties for them this year.



"Instead of just thinking about food and medication, I want the children to look forward to a party, fun and lots of delicious food with memories that stay longer," said the Quebec-born star, who was in South Africa with husband Rene Angelil and their seven-year-old son Rene Charles to kick off the first leg of her world tour.



The emotional singer, who was given a traditional beaded Zulu headdress and necklace as mementos of her visit, said it had been a truly eye-opening experience.



"Thanks for giving my life balance," she said to the crowd assembled at the centre. "I take my son around the world so that he can understand the privileges he has."