Christina shares her baby joy exclusively with HELLO!

19 FEBRUARY 2008

For months Christina Aguilera kept the news of her pregnancy a secret from the world. But now the singer is proud to share her baby joy with readers of HELLO!. The beautiful 27-year-old and her music executive husband Jordan Bratman invited the magazine into their Beverly Hills mansion to meet their baby son, Max Liron, who was born on January 12.



"We can't stop staring at him," says the platinum-haired singer in the exclusive interview, which appears in this week's issue of the magazine. "We study him; he studies us back. It's an unbelievable experience, a beautiful time in our lives."



In the photo-packed, 13-page report Christina describes her surprise pregnancy, and reveals the new depth Max has brought to her life and relationship with her husband. She also shares her hopes and dreams for their child, and details her plans to balance work and motherhood.



The interview plus stunning shots of Christina and her new baby, along with an inside look at Max's vast, colourfully decorated nursery, is in this week's magazine - Issue 1009