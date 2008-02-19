Tanned and rejuvenated by her Thailand holiday, Cheryl is said to be stronger than ever and ready to give a stellar performance at the Brit Awards. Despite being pictured without her wedding ring, she's apparently prepared to give her husband one last chance to explain allegations of infidelity

Presenter Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy are gearing up for what they promise will be a scandal-free ceremony

Soul newcomer Adele is excited that she'll get a chance to wear enormous diamonds for the first time at Wednesday's event

