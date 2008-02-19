Tanned and rejuvenated by her Thailand holiday, Cheryl is said to be stronger than ever and ready to give a stellar performance at the Brit Awards. Despite being pictured without her wedding ring, she's apparently prepared to give her husband one last chance to explain allegations of infidelity
Presenter Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy are gearing up for what they promise will be a scandal-free ceremony
Soul newcomer Adele is excited that she'll get a chance to wear enormous diamonds for the first time at Wednesday's event
Cheryl Cole has some unfinished business ahead of her appearance at this week's Brit Awards. On Tuesday the Girls Aloud singer was holding a summit with husband Ashley about the future of their marriage.
According to friends a sunshine break in Thailand has left Cheryl feeling stronger and ready to face the world again after allegations of infidelity rocked her relationship with the footballer.
During their meeting the 24-year-old will give her man one last chance to beg for forgiveness. "Cheryl is ready to listen, but on her terms," one pal told a British newspaper. "She has a clear head now."
As Cheryl was tying up the loose ends in her personal life, the hosts of Wednesday's show, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne faced a day of rehearsals for their high-profile gig. In interviews the X-Factor judge promised the couple would be on their best behaviour and that bad language would be kept to a minimum.
Meanwhile, one newcomer on the entertainment scene had an extra reason to be looking forward the glitzy ceremony. Nineteen-year-old soul sensation Adele will be wearing plenty of sparklers to pick up her Critics Choice award. "I'm getting to wear diamonds. Real ones, big ones," the South London songbird enthused.