On stage with brothers Brooklyn and Romeo and the other Spice kids, Cruz began bopping to the music as the ladies performed their hit Mama

Then, with all eyes on him and to wild cheers from the 15,000-strong audience, Victoria's youngest son spun around on his head

"We've been upstaged. He's the next Justin Timberlake," mum Victoria joked after her youngest's body-popping routine

