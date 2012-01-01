Pink and Carey bring two-year marriage to amicable end

20 FEBRUARY 2008

Just two years after marrying in a sunset ceremony in Costa Rica, pop singer pink and husband Carey Hart have separated. "This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another," said the singer's publicist. "While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger."



The American rocker, 28, whose real name is Alecia Moore, met the 32-year-old motocross rider at a meet in Las Vegas. Pink famously proposed four years later by holding up a sign during one of his races bearing the message "Will You Marry Me?".



They wed on January 7, 2006, in front of 100 guests including Lisa Marie Presley. Six months ago Carey denied the couple were having problems.