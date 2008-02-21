Macca makes the Brits a night to remember with greatest hits set

21 FEBRUARY 2008

The 8,000-strong audience at Wednesday night's Brit music awards will no doubt still be savouring the final moments of the ceremony when living legend Sir Paul McCartney treated them to a 15-minute set featuring some of his greatest hits. The former Beatle had the Earls Court Arena audience on its feet and joining in a mass sing-song.



He was there to collect his first ever Brit award – for outstanding contribution to music – from Aussie singer Kylie Minogue.



Receiving his award a delighted Macca told the crowd: "It could go to anyone, but I'm getting it and I'm chuffed." In his brief speech he added: "I'm hugely privileged to have been in The Quarrymen, The Beatles, Wings and the solo stuff. I just think British music is the best." His fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney was among those cheering him on as he performed Bond theme Live And Let Die, which he wrote with late wife Linda, Beatles classics Hey Jude, Lady Madonna and Get Back, as well as Dance Tonight from his latest album.



Video clips chronicling his life contained photos of Linda and early pictures he took of his brother in the garden of their Liverpool home. The 65-year-old Scouser paid tribute to both his late wife and former band-mate John Lennon. "Live And Let Die is the song that reminds me of Linda. Hey Jude reminds me of John," he told fans.



Other highlights from the evening included Kylie's rendition of her new track Wow. The 39-year-old continued her extraordinary winning run by scooping the best international female artist gong. She received her trophy from David Tennant, her co-star in the Dr Who Christmas special, who gave her a lingering hug. Clearly emotional, she seemed on the verge of tears as she thanked her fans for all their support over the last few years.



Also entertaining the awards ceremony audience was Amy Winehouse, who belted out her duet Valerie with Mark Ronson and gave a heart-rending performance of Love Is A Losing Game. During the song the jazz sensation, whose marriage to husband Blake Fielder-Civil has been under scrutiny of late, mouthed "I love you" to her incarcerated spouse before bringing the track to a close with a shout of: "Make some noise for my husband Blake."



Also thrilling the crowd was X Factor winner Leona Lewis, who sang her hit single Bleeding Love. She lost out on the best British female title to Kate Nash, however. Take That, meanwhile, were double winners – scooping best live act and best single for Shine. Mika took home the best British breakthrough act trophy while Kanye West was named best international male. Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys received best British group and best British album honours.