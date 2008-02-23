Cheryl uses maiden name as she leaves Ashley in London

23 FEBRUARY 2008

Hiding under large sunglasses, Girls Aloud's Cheryl Cole jets out of Heathrow for Los Angeles – where she reportedly was met by a driver holding a one-word sign: "Tweedy".



The use of the sexy singer's maiden name – along with the fact she was not wearing her wedding ring – is seen as the biggest clue so far about the state of her marriage. She is in LA to lens her TV show Passions and is expected to stay with bandmate Nadine Coyle.



Footballer husband Ashley has been left behind to play in this weekend's Carling Cup final. The Chelsea ace will run out onto the pitch at Wembley without his brunette beauty wife cheering on her support.



"It is a bitterly disappointing blow for Ashley, who had hoped Cheryl would make a peace offering by going," a friend said.



The couple saw each other briefly at their luxurious home in Oxshott, Surrey, last week. They were said to be in crisis talks over the troubles which have hit their 18-month marriage since Ashley was accused of being unfaithful.