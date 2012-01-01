Kind-hearted Rihanna helps mum search for bone marrow donor

24 FEBRUARY 2008

When Grammy-winning singer Rihanna heard of someone who needed help, she didn't hesitate to step forward.



The caring 20-year-old has reportedly given her support to a New York mum-of-two who needs a bone marrow transplant.



Lisa Flynn, 41, is suffering from an aggressive form of leukaemia and urgently needs to find a donor.



"When I heard about Lisa's plight, my heart broke," the Barbados-born beauty told People magazine. "I said, 'I need to get the word out about Lisa right away.'"



Rihanna is working with international donor network DKMS to try and find a donor.



It is not the first time she has helped the organisation. Last May, she performed at a gala concert for DKMS for free.



Lisa herself is said to be stunned by the move. "For Rihanna to even be thinking about helping others and putting herself out there when she is so busy with her career is tremendous," she said.