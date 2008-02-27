Emotional Spice Girls wrap up reunion tour in Toronto

"I think I forgot how completely rock-solid we are," said Scary Spice Melanie Brown as the quintet's reunion tour drew to a close in Canada this week. "What we've been through together, I'd forgotten how intense and powerful it was." She admitted the final run of dates has been "emotional" and, in a moving joint message on their official website, the Spice Girls thanked their loyal fans.



"We hate goodbyes but sadly the time has come to take our final bow, so maybe our song says it best: 'Goodbye my friend, it's not the end... So glad we made it, time will never ever change it'." The band played 47 shows in cities from Madrid to LA and Montreal, citing family commitments for the cancellation of planned shows in Sydney, Beijing, Cape Town and Buenos Aires.



Before Tuesday's final performance in Toronto, Victoria Beckham fitted in a promotional visit to the city's Holt Renfrew store to promote her dvb denim and eyewear collection. The LA-based mother of three, who wore an equestrian style tweed jacket and her own-brand jeans, happily signed autographs for eager fans and even gave one smartly dressed four-legged supporter a hug, too.



The reunion tour over, she's apparently keen to get back to working on her design career. "I'm not in the music industry any more. I'm in the fashion industry," she insisted recently.



Mel B, meanwhile, was happy to sample some Toronto nightlife – heading to the trendy C Lounge Bar where she and husband Stephen Belafonte ended up in conversation with British singer James Blunt.