Mystery move for Amy as transatlantic bidding war hots up

28 FEBRUARY 2008

Chatting on the phone and clutching a framed photo montage of herself and her husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Amy Winehouse was busy packing up her London home on Wednesday. The singer, who's been staying in a hotel since her stint in a rehab facility earlier this month, lent a hand to removal men as she prepared to move out of her Camden pad.



Where the jazz sensation is off to remains something of a mystery - although a move to the country may be on the cards.



Friends say the Back To Black singer is keen to put life in London behind her and has apparently set her sights on Buckinghamshire. "That flat holds too many bad memories for Amy," reveals a pal. "She considered returning to her old haunts in Camden for a while, then moving in with Kelly Osbourne. But now she wants to move out of London and buy a house in the country. Hopefully a move from London will also be a move away from temptation."



While 24-year-old Amy works at getting her life back on track, rival TV companies in the US and the UK are desperate to scoop an exclusive interview with the troubled star. And as a bidding war rages and lucrative offers pour in from the States British TV interviewer Trevor McDonald seems convinced he has the edge over his American rivals, who include Oprah Winfrey.



"Trevor knows the US market may have a slight edge money-wise, but he feels strongly that he can get her," reveals a source. "There are so many unanswered questions from Amy… not to mention her Grammy comeback. It will be compulsive viewing."