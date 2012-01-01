Whitney to make her comeback in London with charity gig

29 FEBRUARY 2008

Legendary singer Whitney Houston is set to make her big comeback in London on May 8 as a result of a spectacular coup by a children's charity. John Caudwell, the multi-millionaire owner of high street retailer Phones 4u, has secured the I Wanna Dance With Somebody singer to perform at the Caudwell Children's Legend Ball - a year after tempting Tina Turner out of retirement for the 2007 gala.



"We are thrilled to have an artist of Whitney's calibre to headline the event," he says. Liza Minnelli's former husband David Gest will host the evening.



The news comes ahead of the Bodyguard star's much-anticipated album release which is scheduled for November. It will be her first in three years.



Whitney fans will no doubt be racing to snap up tickets for the May ball, where tables for ten are selling for £10,000 in aid of disabled children.