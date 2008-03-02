The American R&B sensation sang her heart out to a celebrity audience gathered to celebrate the UK launch of satellite channel Black Entertainment Television
Among those enjoying the show was Superstar singer Jamelia, who arrived smiling in an elegant LBD
The cream of British R&B talent was out in force in London on Saturday night for the UK launch of satellite channel Black Entertainment Television, but it was the soulful voice of American sensation Alicia Keys that stole the evening.
Looking cool as ice in aviator shades and a brown leather jacket, the chanteuse wowed party guests from the piano just as she had already delighted packed audiences at arena gigs in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London earlier in the week.
Among the stars in the audience at the Cafe de Paris were singer Jamelia, who showed her dazzling smile as she arrived looking stunning in an elegant LBD. Musician Daniel Bedingfield, meanwhile, dressed dapper in a tweed jacket and bowler hat, which he enjoyed tipping to photographers.
Strictly Come Dancing champion Alesha Dixon also attended, looking effortlessly gorgeous in a petite pink velvet jacket.