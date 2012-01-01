Madonna turns glam landlady as she buys traditional British pub

4 MARCH 2008

While Madonna's been busy putting the final touches to her new album Hard Candy, it seems she's been progressing another very different venture at the same time. The queen of pop and her husband Guy Ritchie have just bought a traditional British pub in London for a reported £2.5 million.



Just around the corner from the couple's West End home, The Punchbowl - in up-market Mayfair - has long been one of their regular haunts.



"Madonna absolutely adores the pub," reveals a source. "They pop in regularly to get away from it all… Guy meets all his pals down there. They've been desperate to own this place for a long time and have been making offers on it for ages. Now it's finally happened."



The pub, which attracts celebrity customers ranging from Hollywood star Robert De Niro to EastEnders veteran Barbara Winsor, is steeped in history. It's been around since the 1730s and once belonged to notorious London gangster Freddie Foreman.



"She'll be the most glamorous landlady alive," added the source about the singer, who's known to be a fan of northern brew Timothy Taylor's Landlord bitter.