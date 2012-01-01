'Inspirational' dance teacher Britney is a hit with her pupils

5 MARCH 2008

When troubled pop princess Britney Spears taught an impromptu class to children at an LA dance studio recently she was an instant hit with pupils. Clearly inspired by her reception, the mum-of-two has decided to make the kiddies class a regular gig.



"Britney's nice!" reveals one of the singer's five-year-old pupils. "I want to dance with her all the time because it's so much fun."



And the singer certainly seems to have a knack with children. "It's just amazing to watch Britney with the kids," confirms the little girl's mum. "(My daughter) won't stop dancing now, that's all she wants to do. Britney has really inspired her."



And it's not just the students and their parents who are impressed by the 26-year-old's classes. The co-owner of the LA dance studio is equally bowled over by her professionalism.



"(Britney) worked out this great little routine for them," he revealed. "She loves to interact with the kids and feels it's important to give back to the dance community."