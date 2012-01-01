Simon Cowell to turn Paul Potts story into Hollywood flick

5 MARCH 2008

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts is to have his amazing overnight rise to fame chronicled on film. The movie about the opera sensation will be produced by Simon Cowell, a judge on last year's show and the impresario who steered him to fame following his success in the TV contest.



The music mogul was contacted by bosses at Hollywood's Paramount Pictures suggesting the idea. "This company got that it's another Billy Elliot, a story anyone in the world can understand," said Simon.



Remembering his protege's first audition, Simon added: "I'll never forget how much the room changed when he began singing."



Since then Paul, a former mobile phone salesman from Port Talbot, Glamorgan, has gone on to sell over three million records and sing for the Queen. The tenor, who is headlining 65 concert dates in 13 countries this year, said he couldn't believe his life is being made into a film.