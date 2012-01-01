Sir Paul McCartney to 'please please' fans with Beatles internet release

8 MARCH 2008

In a deal that is sure to be music to the ears of any Beatles fan, Sir Paul McCartney is to release the group's entire back catalogue on the internet.



Songs from hit albums such as Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Help! will soon be available for download on Apple's media player iTunes. The deal is expected to bring in an estimated £200 million for Paul, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison.



With hits from the Sixties band including Yesterday and She Loves You, it is sure to be one of the most prized record collections available through the internet. The band, who last recorded together more than 35 years ago, are now expected to dominate the download charts for many months.



Paul, 65, who is currently involved in a divorce settlement with estranged wife Heather Mills, has not yet confirmed a date for the release. "It's all happening soon," he revealed. "The whole thing is primed, ready to go."