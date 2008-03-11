Justin salutes queen of pop Madonna as she enters Hall Of Fame

As one of the most successful female recording artists of all time Madonna has enjoyed a glittering career full of record-breaking feats and prestigious accolades. And she's just added another honour to her list of achievements - on Monday night the queen of pop was inducted into the US Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.



Sexyback singer Justin Timberlake, who's joined forces with the Material Girl on new track 4 Minutes (To Save The World), was on hand to present the 49-year-old with a trophy at the New York ceremony. As he took to the stage he dropped to one knee in front of the queen of pop before saying: "The world is full of Madonna wannabes - I might have even dated a couple! - but there is truly only one Madonna".



Artists are eligible for induction into the US Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after their first recording. Madonna, who scored her first hit with Holiday in 1983, now joins the ranks of music greats Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and James Brown.



"I have gone on to do so many things in my life, from writing children's books to designing clothes to directing a film," said the delighted entertainer, "but for me it always does, and it always will, come back to the music. So thank you."



Punk rockers Iggy Pop and The Stooges performed two songs in Madonna's honour, giving two of her biggest hits, Burning Up and Ray Of Light, their own unique take.