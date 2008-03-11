The singer and actress, who'd jetted into Kuwait to entertain US troops awaiting deployment in Iraq, did her bit to keep morale high by showing off her shapely legs
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Jessica didn't just sing for the soldiers, though. She spent the day before her concert meeting the troops, touring barracks - and trying on army kit!
Photo: © Getty Images
11 MARCH 2008
Glamorous singer-turned-actress Jessica Simpson had a treat in store for US troops waiting to be deployed to Iraq this week when she jetted into Kuwait to entertain them.
On Monday Jessica, wearing cowboy boots and a pair of tiny cut-off shorts, performed some of her hits and a handful of US anthems - such as God Bless America - in front of an audience of American servicemen. The concert was also streamed live over networking website MySpace.
"I'm having a blast!" revealed the native Texan before the gig. And it seems she wasn't the only one. Turning to the troops gathered behind her she asked: "Hey guys, do you like having me here?" - and was greeted with a chorus of enthusiastic cheers.
Jessica, who shunned first class accommodation in favour of spending the night in Army barracks, spent time ahead of the concert getting to know her hosts. "She's been with the troops all day," reveals a source.