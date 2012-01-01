Britney 'breaks the ice' with superhero turn in upcoming video

12 MARCH 2008

Pop star Britney Spears has been through many transformations over the course of her career - from blonde to brunette, from fresh-faced teen to mum-of-two. Neither were quite so dramatic as the one she is to undergo for her latest video, though. The singer will become a cartoon superhero in the clip to accompany her latest musical offering Break The Ice.



The 26-year-old will be depicted as a blonde in the futuristic clip which is reported to be based on the video she filmed for hit single Toxic. And the singer, who's taking time off at the moment to concentrate on her health, apparently came up with the idea for the new animated video herself.



While she's to take on animated form for the video, there's also a real-life onscreen appearance on the cards for the star. She's set to follow in the footsteps of Enrique Iglesias and Mandy Moore by guesting on an episode of hit US comedy How I Met Your Mother at the end of March.