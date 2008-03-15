Smiling happily, Heather, who chose to represent herself in the divorce, leaves court last month. The couple failed to reach an agreement on the settlement, putting the decision in the hands of the judge
The glamorous pair married in 2002, four years after the death of Paul's first wife, Linda. But their marriage hit problems and in May 2006, they announced an "amicable split"
15 MARCH 2008
Heather Mills is to receive £25 million in her divorce from Sir Paul McCartney, it was reported this weekend.
It is not known whether the payment includes provision for the couple's four-year-old daughter, Beatrice. If it doesn't, the final amount could be a lot more, with some reports claiming Heather may receive £46 million.
The deal, one of the largest divorce payouts in British legal history, makes the Dancing With The Stars celebrity one of the richest women in the UK.
The amount of the settlement was decided by Mr Justice Bennett after the couple, who were married for four years, failed to reach an agreement last month. Both sides have been informed of the deal although it will not be delivered formally until Monday.
The Beatles legend and former model Heather married in 2002, four years after Paul's first wife, Linda, died from breast cancer.