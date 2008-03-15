Smiling happily, Heather, who chose to represent herself in the divorce, leaves court last month. The couple failed to reach an agreement on the settlement, putting the decision in the hands of the judge

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The glamorous pair married in 2002, four years after the death of Paul's first wife, Linda. But their marriage hit problems and in May 2006, they announced an "amicable split"

Photo: © Getty Images