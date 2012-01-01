Romantic reunion for Madonna and Guy as rep confirms all is well

18 MARCH 2008

"All is well and wonderful in the Ritchie household," confirmed a representative for Madonna, after reports were published at the start of this week suggesting she and husband Guy Ritchie were considering calling time on their eight-year-marriage.



The statement went on to emphasise that the couple, who've been working on separate projects on opposite sides of the Atlantic recently, "remain happily married". Madonna has been promoting her new album Hard Candy in LA, while Guy put the finishing touches to new film Rock N Rolla in London.



And the pair are apparently pulling out all stops on the romantic front as they settle back into life together in their London home.



"They're now back together and relishing proper family time," says a source. "Madonna has gone all-out to organise a special evening this week, culminating in a romantic dinner."



For his part Guy has apparently already scored brownie points with a touching gesture of his own - filling the couple's £8 million townhouse with red roses.