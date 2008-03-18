Mel B's girl Angel Iris proclaims her Spice Girls heritage

As Victoria Beckham and her bandmates have seven children between them, there's a long list of contenders for the title of baby of the Spice bunch.



In the running of course is Emma Bunton's seven-month–old son Beau. And at 22 months, Bluebell, Geri Halliwell's daughter, might just be in with a shot for the title.



Yet no one has staked their claim quite as winningly as Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Mel B's youngest by former flame Eddie Murphy. As she tucked into a snack offered by her mum in LA on Monday the little girl wore a bib bearing the words 'Spice Baby' in multi-coloured letters.



Angel should enjoy the moment while it lasts, though. In two weeks time she turns one, and there will doubtless be hot competition for the moniker in the not-too-distant future.



Her mum Mel is open to the idea of more children with husband Stephen Belafonte, while 'Aunty' Posh is raring to have a little girl.