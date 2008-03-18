Amy offered $1 million to sing at George and Julia's bash

Since scooping five Grammys last month, Back To Black singer Amy Winehouse has become hotter than ever on both sides of the Atlantic. So it's hardly surprising that when it came to selecting a star to perform at one of the most high-profile events on the US social calendar, organisers George Clooney and Julia Roberts set their sights on the British jazz sensation.



The in-demand 24-year-old has reportedly been offered a cool $1 million to perform at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute in New York, for a gala co-chaired by Hollywood hunk George, actress Julia, and fashionista Anna Wintour.



"Amy was taken a back when she learned that Clooney and Roberts were after her," reveals a source. "She hasn't really taken it in - and keeps saying that her life is getting more surreal by the second."



The sophisticated soiree, to be held in honour of a new fashion exhibition, will be hosted by Giorgio Armani in May. And according to sources, the fashion maestro is keen to get Amy on board, too.



"Giorgio has made no secret to his friends that he would love to work with Amy. He sees this party as an ideal opportunity to sound her out about future projects together."



If Amy accepts the offer, it won't be her first foray into fashion. She performed an exclusive gig at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. The savvy singer is also apparently thinking of launching her own line of clothes and makeup so fans can emulate her unique style.