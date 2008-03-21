The Girls Aloud trio made quite a splash at the Capital FM ceremony in their neon bright ensembles, proving they were more than deserving of the 'fabulous' award they were on hand to pick up
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Caprice went for a striking colour scheme, too, in this eye-catching maxi dress and watermelon-hued clutch
Photo: © Getty Images
Meanwhile, Spice Girls Emma and Mel C - at the bash to pick up the icon award - took a monochrone approach
Photo: © Getty Images
21 MARCH 2008
They're known for the fresh, feel-good sound of their pop music and at a London awards bash this week Girls Aloud clearly applied the same approach to their choice of outfits. Chart toppers Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts injected a burst of colour into proceedings with their vibrant, citrus-hued ensembles.
The three neon-clad singers, who scooped the 'fabulous' award at the Capital FM-hosted ceremony, stepped out without fellow band members Cheryl Cole and Nadine Coyle. The absent duo were reportedly resting after a hectic few weeks jetting to and from LA.
Also wearing an eye-catching outfit was former model Caprice, who turned heads in her unusual maxi dress.
Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Mel C, at the bash to pick up an icon award for the Spice Girls, went for a different tack, keeping things monochrome simple.
And it seems their sophisticated style reflects their new-found maturity. "We’re taken now but we used to have so much fun coming to these things and flirting with fellas!" revealed Baby. "We have to behave now," she added. Meanwhile Mel, who's set to embark upon a solo tour of Europe and Canada, took the opportunity to quash any talk of a divide between the fab fivesome. "The tour may be over but Spice Girls are very much still united," she insists.