Justin reportedly took the advice of pal Madonna, who he presented with the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame trophy earlier in March, and picked up something special for Jessica
Photo: © Getty Images
The 26-year-old actress was first seen snuggling up to Justin in early 2007, and has even met with the singer's mum
Photo: © Getty Images
22 MARCH 2008
Going out on the promotional trail with Madonna hasn't stopped Justin Timberlake from thinking about his girlfriend Jessica Biel. In fact, the SexyBack singer has been missing his stunning actress love so much he bought her a £25,000 necklace.
Romantic Justin picked up the sparkling white gold and emerald necklace for Jessica from exclusive jeweller H Stern to make up for the time they've spent apart recently.
The last few months have seen busy Justin collaborating on the Material Girl's new album, Hard Candy, and then doing the rounds to promote their duet, 4 Minutes (To Save The World).
And it seems 49-year-old Madonna had a little something to do with Jessica's present. "She suggested he buy her a gift, something expensive," says a source.
Multi-talented Justin was first pictured with Elizabethtown actress Jessica at the Golden Globe after party in January 2007