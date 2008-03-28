Charlotte shows expert touch with poorly babies at fundraiser

Singing sensation and chat show host Charlotte Church got to put her newly-honed maternal skills into practice as she launched a fundraising drive at the Children's Hospital For Wales.



The showbiz princess - who's patron of the hospital's Noah's Ark Fund - told fellow parents in her native Cardiff that having Ruby, her six-month-old daughter with rugby ace Gavin Henson, had made it "100 times" more important for her to help poorly children.



"It's crazy, I feel much, much more strongly about this appeal," marvelled the TV presenter and singer as she cuddled some of the little patients. "It means so much more when you are a mother."



Speaking on one of her rare public appearances since giving birth in September Charlotte added: "I think once you have a child you become mother to all. It makes you realise how precious babies are".



The £4 million appeal she's backing aims to provide state of the art surgical wards for young patients and an 'open' MRI scanner, which will allow a parent to lie with their child during the scan. Costing £1.5 million, the scanner will be the first of its kind in a UK children’s hospital, and only the second in Europe.