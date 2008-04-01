Kylie aims to become America's sweetheart as 'X' hits the airwaves

Conquering America is one of the few items still left to tick on Kylie's 'to-do' list. So the pop princess gave a characteristically vivacious performance when she began her assault with an appearance on The Today Show in New York.



The singer - who is booked to perform on a number of high-profile programmes such as Dancing With The Stars - won praise from viewers for opening up about her professional dreams and personal life.



"I wanted to get back on track. It was an incredible goal to have, to get back on stage," said Kylie of her successful battle back to health and performing.



Asked about rumours of an imminent wedding with former love Olivier Martinez the pop dynamo, who this week launched her album X in America, giggled and declared: "News to me!".



While 39-year-old Kylie was giving the impression that the direction of the relationship had changed tack, her former French actor beau, whom she dated for four years, appears to have moved on, too.



In LA Olivier was pictured roaring away from a dinner date with lovely Spanish señorita Goya Toledo, an actress pal of Penelope Cruz, on the back of his Harley Davidson.